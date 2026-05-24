Cherokee County Fire Chief honored for service spanning nearly 5 decades

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Fire Chief Eddie Robinson was honored at a retirement luncheon May 20, celebrating nearly five decades of distinguished service in both the military and fire service.

His fire service career began in 1979 as a volunteer firefighter in Rock Hill, S.C.

More than 200 family members, friends, current and former firefighters, county leaders and community partners gathered at the Cherokee County Fire Training Complex to celebrate Chief Robinson’s career and leadership.

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Chief Robinson enlisted in the United States Army after high school. He later continued his service in the United States Army Reserve, rising to the rank of Drill Sergeant. He retired from the Army Reserve in 2002 with the rank of First Sergeant. His military decorations include 23 service ribbons and awards, the Sergeant Badge, the Meritorious Service Award and the Governor’s Unit Citation for Outstanding Service during and after Hurricane Hugo.

After relocating to Georgia, Chief Robinson served the citizens of Cherokee County with the Hickory Flat Volunteer Fire Department. He officially joined Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services as a career firefighter in Jan. 1999. Throughout his tenure, he advanced through the ranks, serving as Safety Officer, Captain, Division Chief of Training and Assistant Fire Chief.

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On March 12, 2022, Robinson was appointed Fire Chief of Cherokee County following the retirement of his longtime mentor, Fire Chief Tim Prather.

Chief Robinson became widely respected for his leadership, mentorship and commitment to community service. He graduated from the Leadership Cherokee program and later joined the program’s steering committee. He also served as lead adviser for Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services Explorer Post 469, guiding the program to numerous awards. Chief Robinson additionally spearheaded Cherokee County’s annual Patriot Day Ceremony held each September in remembrance of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Over the course of his career, Chief Robinson earned numerous honors and accolades. In 2020, he earned the Georgia Fire Chief Certification from the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs. He was named Georgia’s Fire Chief of the Year in 2025. Chief Robinson led the department to achieve international accreditation. He also implemented minimum staffing standards that ensure every fire engine is staffed with at least three firefighters and every aerial truck with at least four firefighters on duty each day.

Chief Robinson officially transferred command to incoming Fire Chief Kevin Lanier.

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