Warm, humid weekend ahead with scattered storms across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Grab your umbrellas and rain boots as you head out the door, as rain will fall across the metro Atlanta area this weekend.

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Warm and humid conditions are expected across metro Atlanta and north Georgia with scattered rain and thunderstorms developing throughout the day.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there is a low-end risk for a few strong to severe storms, with the area under a Level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts.

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Deon says scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue Sunday and Monday as the unsettled weather pattern lingers into the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the lower to mid-80s through the start of next week.

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