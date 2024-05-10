Chastain Park Arts Festival: When is it, is it free to attend, where can you park?

ATLANTA — The Chastain Park Arts Festival returns this weekend. The festival is held every spring and fall and gives local artists a chance to showcase their talents.

The two-day fest features over 185 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metal craft artisans, glass blowers, jewelers, and more.

Here’s what to know before you go.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When is the Chastain Park Arts Festival?

The festival will be held May 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The address for Chastain Park is 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta.

What does it cost to attend?

Admission is free! In addition to the crafts on display, families can also take in live music plus a kids area, and eat at food trucks.

Where can I park?

Participant check-in will be in the general parking, available in and around Chastain Park. There’s plenty of room for trucks and trailers.

Guests can also find parking spaces around the park.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group