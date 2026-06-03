Channel 2 Gas Giveaway winner gets $500 gift card

ATLANTA — Channel 2 and Family 2 Family were excited to welcome the winner of the Gas Money Giveaway to WSB-TV Studios.

Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship had a chance to meet Erica Walker from Hiram and give her a $500 gift card.

“You made my day just getting to meet you and getting this from you guys! Thank you so much. It means a lot to me,” she said.

Erica was just one of a couple of lucky viewers who won the contest. The giveaway ended on May 29.

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