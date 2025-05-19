Chance of hail, damaging winds from severe thunderstorm threat late Tuesday

We have a severe thunderstorm threat moving in Tuesday night.

It will be dry during the day, but a line of storms coming in by 11 p.m. in northwest Georgia will have the potential for damaging winds and some large hail.

A brief tornado cannot be ruled out either.

The line of storms moves into the metro Atlanta area overnight Tuesday night and into early Wednesday. It will move out quickly in the morning hours.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking the storms LIVE on Channel 2.

