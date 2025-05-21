CDC safety workers worry job cuts could hurt workplace protections

ATLANTA — In less than two weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could see its workforce cut by more than 50 percent.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna spoke Tuesday with three employees of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, who are set to be terminated in less than two weeks.

NIOSH is part of the CDC, and its staff checks for safety hazards such as chemicals and vehicle hazards, research aimed at saving lives.

Their workforce will be drastically cut soon, and they fear it could impact protections for workers.

For decades, employees at NIOSH have tried to make workplaces safer.

“We look at, of course, construction, that area,” said Anita Jones with NIOSH. “We look at firefighters. We look at mining. We look at healthcare.”

“There are a lot of things that can harm a worker in the United States,” said Nicholas Coombs with NIOSH. “You can get sick from pesticides. You can get sick from a chronic disease like cancer.”

On April 1, more than half of the institution learned their jobs were on the chopping block, cut in the name of efficiency.

“All of us believe that when it’s your job on the line, it’s an emotional thing,” said Josh McKoon, Georgia Republican Party chairman.

He says cuts need to be made for the fiscal health of the country, and not cutting jobs could lead to an economic catastrophe.

“Those consequences far outweigh the programmatic impacts on any of these agencies,” he said.

But for those with NIOSH, they worry the cuts will not only hurt the agency, but workers everywhere.

“It harms the American workplace, it harms the American industry,” Coombs said. “It no longer puts protections in place for if and when the other shoe drops.

Unless the federal government reverses course, those on the chopping block will lose their jobs on June 2.

