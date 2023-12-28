Cartersville man chews, swallows suspected marijuana while being detained at Floyd County Jail

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County Police Department said a man resisted arrest and tried to tamper with evidence after eating what they believe to be marijuana as they booked him into jail.

According to deputies, Romaine Antonio White, resisted arrest while being detained in a patrol car.

Officers said they put him in handcuffs, but White refused to walk to the car. Then, while being taken to the county jail, he placed “a green leaf substance, suspected to be marijuana,” in his mouth, chewed, then swallowed it.

Deputies told him to spit out the substance multiple times and he refused, then started physically resisting officers when they tried to put him back in handcuffs.

An arrest record from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said he then “threw elbows at officers and grabbed one officer’s leg and squeezed forcefully, then intentionally separated an officers hand with his fingernails.”

Officers said White was charged with obstruction of law enforcement, tampering with evidence, and assaulting officers after he fought with deputies while being taken to jail.

