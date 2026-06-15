Funeral held for officer who died months after getting hit by car on duty

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police officer Dustin Krish was laid to rest Sunday.

Last year, Krish was hit by a car in his line of duty. Carrollton police said he was directing traffic on Hwy 27 when a car hit him.

Krish was hospitalized for months and his family kept the public informed of his recovery progress.

Last week, the west Georgia police department announced his passing.

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On Sunday, Krish was honored by a traditional police funeral motorcade.

The Carrollton Police Department called the support for Krish “extraordinary,” from agencies traveling to show support to citizens stopping to pay their respects.

“While our hearts are still heavy, we absolutely find comfort in knowing Dustin is no longer suffering and in the arms of Jesus,” Carrollton Police Department said in a statement. “We will forever honor his service, his sacrifice, and the impact he made on so many lives.”

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