High school football player, future Georgia State student killed in weekend shooting

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — A recent high school graduate who was preparing to attend Georgia State University was shot and killed.

Anthony Onochie, 18, was killed at an overnight gathering early Saturday morning, the Lee County Coroner’s Office confirmed to ABC affiliate WTVM.

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Onochie, a resident of Columbus, was attending a gathering in Lee County, Alabama when deputies were called to reports of a shooting there at 1:30 a.m. CST, the coroner’s office said.

He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead later that morning.

The teen had recently graduated from Northside High School, where he played football, and planned on attending Georgia State University in the fall.

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“Our hearts break for the loss of one of our own,” the football program wrote in a statement. “Once a Patriot, always a Patriot.”

Details have not been released on what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

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