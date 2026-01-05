Trial for Georgia teen accused of murdering mother, stepfather set to start today

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The trial for Sarah Grace Patrick, the teenager accused of killing her mother and stepfather, will begin with jury selection on Monday.

All the latest developments from court, today on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

James and Kristin Brock were shot and killed inside their Carrollton home in February 2024. The couple’s 5-year-old daughter found their bodies.

Months later, investigators arrested Patrick, Kristin Brock’s 17-year-old daughter, and charged her with shooting and killing them.

A grand jury later indicted Patrick on eight counts, including murder and aggravated assault. Jury selection is scheduled to start around 9 a.m. on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES

©2026 Cox Media Group