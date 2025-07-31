Police investigate death of 6-month-old in Carrollton

Police in Carrollton are trying to figure out what led to the death of a 6-month-old.

Investigators said they were called out to a home along Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The child’s mother told officers she found the baby beside the bed where the child had rolled off.

The baby was pronounced dead by the coroner.

The child will have an autopsy to determine its cause of death.

