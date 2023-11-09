Missing doctor’s appointments may have saved a metro Atlanta man’s life

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Missing his doctor’s appointments may have helped Carroll County deputies save an elderly man’s life.

The sheriff’s office said earlier this month, Sgt. Carson Cornell and Cpl. Michael Griffin was called to a Carroll home for a welfare check on an elderly man.

A doctor’s office contacted the deputies after they said a patient had missed multiple appointments and they weren’t able to get in contact with him.

Carroll officials said the two deputies went to the patient’s home and were unable to make contact with anyone.

Cornell noticed the man’s vehicle outside the home and between him and Griffin, they were able to get in contact with the man. The deputies reportedly were able to get inside the home and found the elderly man on the floor and responsive.

The deputies immediately jumped into action, helping and requesting medical responders. The sheriff’s office said the man was very thankful to the deputies for not giving up on making contact with him.

The patient, whose age and identity were not released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“We applaud Sgt. Cornell and Cpl. Griffin on going above and beyond to assist this patient and get him the lifesaving help he needed,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

©2023 Cox Media Group