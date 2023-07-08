Man convicted for high-speed chase that killed his cousin, left 3 Georgia officers injured

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who led officers on a high-speed chase and got into a shoot-out with them was convicted of felony murder on Friday.

Channel 2 Action News has been covering this incident since it happened in April 2021.

Aaron JuJuan Shelton, of Birmingham, Ala., was arrested after two men were pulled over in a traffic stop.

Aaron Shelton and his cousin, Pier Shelton, were pulled over on I-20 in Carroll County for driving more than 100 miles per hour.

According to officers, when a trooper approached the car, they took off, driving onto Highway 61.

Georgia State Patrol troopers tried to perform a PIT maneuver, but Aaron Shelton regained control of the car and kept driving, according to previous coverage.

During the chase, Pier Shelton fired an AK-47 at officers from the passenger side of the car while the two drove through Carroll County and Villa Rica, according to authorities.

Officers said Pier Shelton was killed during the incident, and Aaron Shelton was arrested on three counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated assault.

During the exchange, three officers were injured, according to Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards.

Carrollton police Sgt. Rob Holloway, Villa Rica officer Chase Gordy and Carroll County Deputy Jay Repetto were taken to the hospital to recover afterward. All three survived.

Dash camera footage was later released by officials, showing the traffic stop and subsequent chase and shootout with officers.

Now, slightly more than two years later, Aaron Shelton was convicted of multiple crimes.

A Carroll County grand jury found him guilty of multiple counts of felony murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, aggravated battery on law enforcement officers, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges, according to officials.

The District Attorney’s office said Aaron Shelton was indicted on 22 counts, including his actions leading to the death of his own cousin by police.

Aaron Shelton’s sentencing trial is expected to be held July 13.

