Georgia sheriff’s office warning residents to lock their cars after ‘rash’ of auto break-ins

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office warned residents to lock their cars and take out anything valuable after a “rash of entering autos” in the Sugarbush Neighborhood of Carrollton.

The neighborhood, close to the Triangle Store off of Highway 166/Bankhead Highway and near Highway 61, has had multiple reports of break-ins into cars, prompting deputies to warn residents to lock them and not to leave their keys in the vehicles.

In addition to warning residents, the sheriff’s office said they’re increasing patrols, and asked residents to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

On top of urging residents to be cautious, the sheriff’s office warned thieves not to think they could “go somewhere else” just because there were more patrols in Sugarbush.

“A note to the thieves, this doesn’t mean go somewhere else in the county to commit your thefts because you think our attention is concentrated somewhere else because you don’t wish to be a productive member of society, our ACE Unit is out and about as always, and you will be caught,” CCSO said in a statement.

