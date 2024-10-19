Georgia parents locked their kids in bedrooms days at a time as punishment, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of west Georgia parents are facing charges after being accused of locking their kids in their bedrooms for hours and days at a time.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say one of the children told investigators that he had spent the last several days locked in his bedroom without food, water or a restroom.

When deputies searched James and Cindy Spooner’s home, they found that each child’s bedroom had a deadbolt on it that locked from the outside.

The exterior doors and windows had been boarded up to keep the children from escaping.

Investigators learned that the children would be locked in the bedrooms for hours to days at a time as punishment and would only be given food at their parents’ discretion. They were also only given a bucket to use as a restroom.

Both parents were arrested and charged with four counts of cruelty to children and one count of false imprisonment, according to jail records.

Carroll County jail records show that Cindy Spooner was released on a $10,000 bond and James Spooner was released on an $8,000 bond.

