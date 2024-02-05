Georgia man sentenced to 40 years in prison for beating his ex-girlfriend

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for beating his then-girlfriend.

On March 5, 2021, Carrolton police responded to Bankhead Beverage on Bankhead Highway in response to a call about a man beating a woman.

When officers arrived, Kenneth Lee Phillips, 43, had left the business, but officers met with the woman who had injuries and dried blood on her arms.

Police reviewed store surveillance cameras and saw Phillips putting the woman in a chokehold, beating her, and body-slamming her to the pavement.

During the trial, video evidence of prior examples of abuse against the same victim was shown.

Phillips insisted that he represent himself during the trial.

Phillips was sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole because of his substantial criminal history, which includes over 30 arrests since 1998 and five prior felony convictions.

