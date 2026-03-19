Family not satisfied after Georgia teen’s killer takes plea deal

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Carroll County teenager back in 2021 took a plea deal in court on Wednesday.

Candace Chrzan, 17, died when she was shot in the head while her friends were shooting targets in a yard. When the gun jammed, another teen, Jeremy Gray, allegedly tried to clear it, and it accidentally discharged, killing her.

Nearly five years later, Gray has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and gun possession charges. He was sentenced to 15 years with the first 10 to serve in prison.

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Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with Chrzan’s grandfather, who says the family is not satisfied with this outcome.

Last week, Nunz told Channel 2 Action News that he and his family do not believe his granddaughter’s death was an accident.

“Why Jeremy Gray shot her I don’t know,” he said. “You point a gun at somebody and pull the trigger, your only intention is to possibly kill them. She was shot in the head.”

Gray’s attorney, Cawanna Brown, spoke with James on Gray’s behalf, saying he was very upset about Chrzan’s death.

“I wish people could see what I see in Jeremy: the hurt, the confusion, the guilt, and we didn’t have a trial to not put the family and citizens of Carroll County through the trauma he has experienced,” Brown said.

Nunz told James that he will not stop fighting because he does not believe that Gray’s sentence matches how his life was changed forever.

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