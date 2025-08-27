Couple identified in deadly fire that destroyed Carroll County home

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The victims of a fire that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized have been identified.

Carroll County officials say family members identified Barbara Neal, 66, as the woman killed in the fire and James Neal, 72, as the other victim.

James Neal remains hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was on Daniel Road where the fire happened during Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over what was left of the home and found nothing but rubble and ash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Neighbors say the flames were so intense and spread so quickly, they couldn’t run in to help. Instead, all they could do was watch from the backyard.

“It was just orange, like the whole sky over there was orange and black smoke,” neighbor Savannah Corbitt said. “By the time the first officer got here, it was engulfed already.”

Fire investigators are still working to learn how the fire started.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group