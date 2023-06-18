Carroll County deputy passes away after longtime battle with cancer

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Carroll County sheriff officials announced the death of one of their deputies.

Deputy Shainah Conn, 33, passed away Saturday after battling Recurrent Metastatic Cervical Cancer.

“Deputy Conn served her community with pride and was one of the strongest women we all had the pleasure to know,” officials wrote on Facebook. “She was a fighter to the end, and we ask that everyone stop and pray for her boys as they learn to navigate this life without their precious mother.”

Conn was the mother of two boys, a 12-year-old and four-year-old.

Officials have yet to provide details on her funeral.

“Deputy Conn, fly high, we love you, we will miss you always, and we will continue to fight the good fight in your memory,” authorities wrote.

