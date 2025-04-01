Burglary suspects caught on camera leaving Carroll County home

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Carroll County are asking for the public’s help identifying a pair of burglary and trespassing suspects.

Investigators say the two men were caught on surveillance camera leaving the Centerpoint Road home around 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The surveillance video shows two men walking down a set of stairs and away from the home. One of the men appears to be taking his time walking down the steps slowly.

Deputies say the men may have left in a black Jeep Wrangler.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear if anything was taken from the home.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call them at 770-830-5916.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group