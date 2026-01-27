Bond denied again for Georgia teen accused of murdering mother, stepfather

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A judge denied bond for a second time for a Carroll County teen accused of killing her mother and stepfather.

Sarah Grace Patrick appeared in court on Tuesday for the first time since her trial was delayed earlier this month. The teen faces murder and aggravated assault charges in the deaths of her mother, Kristin Brock, and her stepfather, James Brock.

The couple was shot and killed inside their Carrollton home in February 2025. Patrick turned herself over to authorities in July 2025.

On Tuesday, Patrick and her lawyers requested for a judge to grant her bond. The judge cited concerns that Patrick would pose a flight risk. Her attorney argued that the teen has no previous criminal history and has no driver’s license or passport.

Patrick’s grandparents also testified that they believe she has no reason to run away. The prosecutor argued that Patrick’s grandparents made a deal with a media production company for post-trial content and that it adds to the flight risk concerns.

The judge ruled in favor of the prosecution and denied Patrick’s request for fond. Her trial will begin sometime in August.

