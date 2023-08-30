23-year-old Carroll County man arrested on child porn charges

VILLA RICCA, Ga. — A Villa Rica man is facing several charges of child pornography.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Villa Rica Police, an investigation into Joaquinn Hunt began on Aug.18 when Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation detectives received a tip.

The tip led officials to conduct a search warrant at a home on Hemlock Court in Villa Rica.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers said they found evidence of child pornography and Hunt was arrested.

Hunt is charged with five counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation. He is currently behind bars at the Carroll County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Nonprofit aims to help Georgia veterans in need





©2023 Cox Media Group