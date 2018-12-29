  • Vehicle fire at Atlanta airport sends up plume of smoke, snarls traffic

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A vehicle fire at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport sent a plume of thick black smoke over the north terminal canopy Saturday afternoon.

    Photos sent to Channel 2 Action News showed a burned-out white truck or SUV. Video shows the vehicle heavily engulfed in flames. 

    It appeared firefighters had gotten the blaze under control by around 4:30 p.m. The airport's official Twitter account said the issue was resolved. 

    It's unclear if anyone was injured or how the fire started. Traffic was backed up around the airport.

    We are working to learn if anyone was injured and how traffic has been impacted, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

