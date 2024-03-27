Car crashes into Duluth apartment building, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — No one was injured after a car crashed into an apartment building in Gwinnett County.

Duluth Police Department said on Tuesday, they were called out to an apartment complex on Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they saw a car had driven through the fence of the complex.

Police posted a photo of the aftermath of the crash.

Police said, fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

There are no details from police on what led to the crash or if the driver is facing charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta elementary school students get free glasses thanks to Atlanta Hawks

©2023 Cox Media Group