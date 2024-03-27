Car crashes into Duluth apartment building, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — No one was injured after a car crashed into an apartment building in Gwinnett County.
Duluth Police Department said on Tuesday, they were called out to an apartment complex on Peachtree Industrial Blvd.
When they arrived, they saw a car had driven through the fence of the complex.
Police posted a photo of the aftermath of the crash.
Police said, fortunately, there were no reported injuries.
There are no details from police on what led to the crash or if the driver is facing charges.
