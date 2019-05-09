ATLANTA - Ready to get toasted?
Marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut is expanding to the southeast, with plans to open at least three locations in metro Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.
Franchisees Josh Burdick and Justin Beatty want to open locations in or near Midtown, West Midtown, Reynoldstown, Summerhill, Edgewood, Georgia Tech and Georgia State, with plans to open the first location on Edgewood Avenue in Old Fourth Ward this fall.
Menu items include toasted subs named after strains of cannabis, including the Panama Red, made with grilled chicken breast, marinara, provolone and Parmesan, and the Silver Haze, made with Swiss cheese, hummus, banana peppers, spring mix, onion, tomato, pickle, cucumber, sprouts, mushrooms, black olives and house dressing; salads; “munchies,” including garlic cheese bread and a Bowl O’ Balls, a bowl of meatballs with sauce; desserts, including brownies and Rice Krispies bars; and “cottonmouth cures,” including Kool-Aid, local beers and iced tea as well as a full bar.
The chain, which opened its first eatery in Arizona in 1998 and is now headquartered in Colorado, plans to open 50 locations by the end of 2021.
In addition to Colorado and Arizona, there are also Cheba Hut locations in New Mexico, California, Oregon, Nevada and Wisconsin.
This article was written by Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}