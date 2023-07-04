Businesses speak out about impacts of the Chattahoochee River closure ahead of 4th of July

ATLANTA — Chattahoochee Riverkeepers have expanded the river closure to 15 miles, after a malfunction at the water treatment plant sent dangerous levels of E-Coli into the water.

“Typically the 4th of July is a really big one for us,” said George Virgo with Nantahala Outdoor Center.

Virgo heads up the Nantahala Outdoor Center in Sandy Springs. His business is known for providing recreational activities, right on the Chattahoochee River.

He has two locations on different sections of the river. Virgo said they depend on the summer months, especially the 4th of July.

“Depending on when the 4th of July lies on the week. We can do up to 400 people a day,” said Virgo.

But this year, that number will take a dramatic hit because his Sandy Springs location is shut down.

“It’s a bummer to not have one of our operations fully open right now,” said Virgo.

That’s because there was a malfunction at the Fulton County treatment plant that sent toxic chemicals into the water.

11 miles of the river are currently closed between the Chattahoochee Nature Center and White Water Park, due to dangerous levels of E-Coli in those areas.

Many are now wondering what happens next.

Water leaders said there is no time timeline on when the levels will return to normal. It will take about 18 hours for test results to come break.

