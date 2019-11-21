COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A school bus driver was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a head-on crash with an SUV near Marietta High School.
A 16-year-old Marietta High student told police he lost control of his vehicle while coming around a curve on Manning Road and crashed into the bus. Two middle school students were on board at the time, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy told AJC.com.
News Chopper 2 was over the scene around 8:15 a.m.
This is the Injury Crash in Marietta involving a School Bus that @mckayWSB flew over in News Chopper 2 lanes are blocked on Manning Rd. near Whitlock Ave. Expect delays around Marietta High School https://t.co/kTgeaYu0Zi #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/FXhgQEKJ3z— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 21, 2019
The 16-year-old, his 16-year-old passenger and both middle school students were checked by paramedics at the scene and decided not to go to a hospital, McPhilamy said. They were released to their parents.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fisherman makes grisly discovery in Lake Lanier – van with missing man inside
- 'I will not be silent': Ga. man's post about wife's trip to Target goes viral
- Studio exec suggested Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman
The bus driver's injuries are not serious.
"We are incredibly grateful that no one was more seriously injured," McPhilamy said.
The school bus is wrecked into a tree on one side of the road, and the SUV ended up in some bushes on the other side, according to police.
The Marietta Police Department said Manning Road will be closed until 10 a.m.
The crash investigation is not impacting operations at Marietta High School or at nearby A.L. Burress Elementary School.
Manning Road closed for the next 30 minutes. Driver of SUV reports he lost control and struck bus head on. Kids okay. Bus driver transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Prayers for all involved! @mdjonline @AJCOnline pic.twitter.com/sH8p6TmVcn— Marietta Police (@MariettaPD) November 21, 2019
Chelsea Prince, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, contributed to this article.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}