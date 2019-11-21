  • Bus driver injured in head-on crash with SUV near Cobb high school

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A school bus driver was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a head-on crash with an SUV near Marietta High School.

    A 16-year-old Marietta High student told police he lost control of his vehicle while coming around a curve on Manning Road and crashed into the bus. Two middle school students were on board at the time, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy told AJC.com.

    News Chopper 2 was over the scene around 8:15 a.m.

    The 16-year-old, his 16-year-old passenger and both middle school students were checked by paramedics at the scene and decided not to go to a hospital, McPhilamy ​​​​​​said. They were released to their parents. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The bus driver's injuries are not serious. 

    "We are incredibly grateful that no one was more seriously injured," McPhilamy said.

    The school bus is wrecked into a tree on one side of the road, and the SUV ended up in some bushes on the other side, according to police. 

    The Marietta Police Department said Manning Road will be closed until 10 a.m.

    The crash investigation is not impacting operations at Marietta High School or at nearby A.L. Burress Elementary School.

    Chelsea Prince, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, contributed to this article.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories