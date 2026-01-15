Local

Bruno Mars adds second Atlanta show due to ‘overwhelming demand’

Bruno Mars
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Bruno Mars has added over 30 more concerts for “The Romantic Tour” after an “overwhelming demand” for the first set of shows.

The tour originally had only one stop at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium for April 25, but now there will be a second show on April 26.

A representative for Live Nation says ticket sales on Wednesday set a record for the largest single-day ticket sales for a North American tour.

Many fans voiced their frustrations on social media though about how long they waited in the ticket queue before the tickets quickly sold out.

Tickets for the newly-added shows will go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. on BrunoMars.com. Special gusts Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee and Leon Thomas will open for both Atlanta concerts.

