Brothers sentenced to prison for Georgia Lottery fraud

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Two brothers from Georgia will serve decades in prison after a multi-year investigation into Georgia Lottery fraud.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Quinton Watts and Phillip Watts, brothers from Sparta, Ga., were convicted and sentenced on multiple felony charges related to an investigation requested by the Georgia Lottery Corporation in 2024.

The GBI said crimes were committed across 12 Georgia counties from June 2021 to September 2024.

During the investigation, the GBI showed that the Watts brothers were “part of a long-running scheme to steal money from video poker-style machines,” referred to as Coin Operated Amusement Machines or COAMs, which are regulated by the Georgia Lottery and are typically found in gas stations and convenience stores.

The Watts brothers were indicted by a grand jury after the investigation concluded and were sentenced on Jan. 29.

Columbia County Superior Court Judge Barry A. Fleming sentenced each brother to 20 years in prison for charges of racketeering, lottery ticket fraud, theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Quinton Watts will also have to serve 45 years on probation once released from prison, while Phillip Watts will serve 35 years on probation after prison.

Both are also banned from Columbia County, barred from entering stores involved in the case and banned from playing on any COAMs.

Both Watts brothers were ordered to pay over $86,000 to the Georgia Lottery Commission in restitution.

