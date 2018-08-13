BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found at the Bartow County Landfill Monday afternoon.
Authorities said the body was found on Allatoona Dam Road in Cartersville.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows a heavy police presence at the scene.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said the Barton County Sheriff’s Office requested the state agency’s assistance.
