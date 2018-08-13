  • Body found in landfill; GBI investigating

    Updated:

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found at the Bartow County Landfill Monday afternoon.

    Authorities said the body was found on Allatoona Dam Road in Cartersville.

    Video from NewsChopper 2 shows a heavy police presence at the scene.

    GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said the Barton County Sheriff’s Office requested the state agency’s assistance.

    WATCH Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for LIVE updates from the scene.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories