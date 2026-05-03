Braves place Ronald Acuña Jr. on 10-day injured list

DENVER (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring on Sunday.

The Braves owned the best record in baseball at 24-10 entering Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. But they’ll have to get by for now without one of their top players.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Acuña left Saturday night’s game in the second inning. He was attempting to run out a ground ball before he pulled up about halfway down the base path and grabbed at his hamstring.

The five-time All-Star and 2023 National League MVP is batting .252 with two home runs, nine RBIs, 17 runs and a team-high seven steals. He had played in all 34 games after a torn ACL he suffered in May 2024 limited him to a combined 144 games over the past two seasons.

The Braves activated right-hander Spencer Strider from the injured list prior to Sunday’s start. The 2023 All-Star was set to make his season debut after being sidelined with a strained oblique. The Braves optioned right-hander Hunter Stratton to Triple-A Gwinnett following Saturday’s game to make room for him. They also selected outfielder José Azócar’s contract from the minor league club on Sunday with Acuña going on the injured list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group