ATLANTA - Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb apologized again Monday for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager.
Less than 24 hours after coming within one strike of throwing a no-hitter, Newcomb faced the media inside SunTrust Park Monday afternoon.
Not surprisingly, no one was talking about Sunday’s game.
Instead, all of the questions surrounded tweets Newcomb sent several years ago, long before he was a member of the Atlanta Braves.
“I am very, very remorseful about it,” Newcomb said in response to a series of homophobic and offensive tweets sent from his Twitter account.
Exactly what the young Braves star had to say about the situation, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
