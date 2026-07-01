Braves launch relief efforts for Venezuela earthquake victims

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves Foundation have launched a relief fund and auction for Venezuelan earthquake victims.

A pair of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24.

At least 1,943 deaths and 10,000 injuries have been reported by the country’s government. Thousands of more people have been reported missing as crews still search through the rubble.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Braves have had a strong connection to Venezuela with several current and former players on their roster.

“I’m here to send you my deepest condolences to everyone who have lost their lives. Truly I am here for all that you need, doing my part to support,” star Ronald Acuña Jr. said.

Now through July 12, fans can donate to a relief fund and the Braves Foundation will match donations up to $25,000. There will also items up for auction, including autograph photos of Acuña Jr., Martín Pérez, Robert Suarez, and Eddie Pérez.

Fans will be able to find these victims at the Braves Foundation booth by Section 111.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group