Braves catcher Sean Murphy on his elbow injury: ‘Just a big, gross lump’

BOSTON — Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy will be day-to-day after he took a nasty pitch to the elbow in Tuesday’s night win in Boston.
Red Sox reliever Chase Anderson hit Murphy with a pitch in the top of the ninth. Murphy’s right elbow immediately started to swell and left the game with the trainers.
Murphy spoke to reporters after the game and said his injury looked worse than it was.
“Just a big, gross lump. It looks worse than it is. It will go down quick, so I’m not worried about it,” Murphy told reporters pointing to the inside of his elbow.
The Braves confirmed that Murphy’s X-Rays were negative and listed him as day-to-day. Travis d’Arnaud is in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s afternoon game.
Murphy just returned to the Braves last month after he missed weeks with an oblique strain.
