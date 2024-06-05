Local

Braves catcher Sean Murphy on his elbow injury: ‘Just a big, gross lump’

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

Atlanta Braves v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 04: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves walks off of the field after being struck on his right arm by a pitch from Chase Anderson #48 of the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on June 04, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

BOSTON — Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy will be day-to-day after he took a nasty pitch to the elbow in Tuesday’s night win in Boston.

Red Sox reliever Chase Anderson hit Murphy with a pitch in the top of the ninth. Murphy’s right elbow immediately started to swell and left the game with the trainers.

Murphy spoke to reporters after the game and said his injury looked worse than it was.

“Just a big, gross lump. It looks worse than it is. It will go down quick, so I’m not worried about it,” Murphy told reporters pointing to the inside of his elbow.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Braves confirmed that Murphy’s X-Rays were negative and listed him as day-to-day. Travis d’Arnaud is in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s afternoon game.

Murphy just returned to the Braves last month after he missed weeks with an oblique strain.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta Braves All-Star Blood Drive Jun 4 through 29 Donate and see a game! (WSB-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read