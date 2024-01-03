Bomb threat at Georgia State Capitol was ‘hoax email’ sent to state employee, GSP says

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety has given the all clear at the Georgia State Capitol after a hoax email about a bomb threat.

Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling posted on X around 8:30 a.m. about a bomb threat delaying the capitol building from opening on Wednesday.

“Starting 2024 with a bomb threat at the Georgia State Capitol. Delayed opening until the all clear is given. Avoid the area for now,” Sterling wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety did a search of the building and determined the bomb threat was not credible.

Officials said that it was a hoax email sent to a state employee that prompted the bomb threat response.

The building opened just before 9 a.m.

