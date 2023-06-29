Boil water advisory lifted for restaurants, businesses along Highway 85 in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials have lifted the boil water advisory that was issued Tuesday night for businesses located along a busy stretch of Highway 85 in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Water Authority said in a statement that crews were performing a repair on a broken fire hydrant when they discovered a sewer leak Tuesday.

CCWA notified Georgia Environmental Protection Agency of the issue and the boil water advisory.

Businesses along the west side of Hwy. 85 between Roberts Drive and Springdale Drive were affected.

“This is a precaution as we work to complete the repairs and testing to confirm that water is safe to consume,” says CEO H. Bernard Franks. “This is limited to the area of businesses on the west side of Hwy. 85. Customers in other areas of the county are not affected and do not need to boil their water.”

The following businesses on the west side of Hwy. 85 were affected and notified:

Hotlanta Wings

Foot Locker

Del Taco

Atlanta Check Cashers

Wendy’s

Lucky Bubble Coin Laundry

Taco Bell

