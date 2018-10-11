Body found in creek at busy park; GBI investigating

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI was called to Sell’s Mill Park in Jackson County on Thursday afternoon to investigate after someone found a body in a creek.
Sources told Channel 2’s Tony Thomas that investigators are trying to determine if a crime was committed or if it was a natural death.
We’re working on learning more information about this developing story. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.
According to the West Jackson Fire Department, the park is currently closed while authorities investigate the scene.
