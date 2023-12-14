Body found beside abandoned railroad tracks in Athens identified

ATHENS, Ga. — The body of a man found dead earlier this month along an abandoned railroad track in Athens has been identified, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Police said Jarrard Pittard, 42, was found dead near the tracks on Dec. 3.

Police did not reveal the circumstances surrounding Pittard’s death. He was identified through fingerprints.

According to the Banner-Herald, Pittard was homeless at the time of his death. His cause of death has not been determined pending toxicology tests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Det. Hovie Lister at 762-400-7333 or Hovie.Lister@accgov.com .

