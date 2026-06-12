Body of 18-year-old recovered from Lake Rutledge after search, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a missing 18-year-old man from Atlanta was recovered after an extensive search at Lake Rutledge Thursday night.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies, including deputies and first responders assisted.

Community members also helped with the search. The man was pronounced deceased.

His identity and the cause of his disappearance have not been released.

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