Boat collision on Lake Lanier leads to young girl breaking her leg, officials say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A boating collision on Lake Lanier led to a young girl breaking her leg, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Georgia game wardens responded to a boating accident on Lake Lanier near War Hill Park in Dawson County.
Officials said the crash was between two ‘personal water vehicles.’
A 10-year-old girl broke her leg and had to be flown to a local hospital.
Officials said alcohol was not a factor in the incident.
An update on the child’s condition was not provided by officials.
