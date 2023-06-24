Boat collision on Lake Lanier leads to young girl breaking her leg, officials say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A boating collision on Lake Lanier led to a young girl breaking her leg, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Georgia game wardens responded to a boating accident on Lake Lanier near War Hill Park in Dawson County.

Officials said the crash was between two ‘personal water vehicles.’

A 10-year-old girl broke her leg and had to be flown to a local hospital.

Officials said alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

An update on the child’s condition was not provided by officials.

