Blood for botox? Ga. blood center says donating never looked so good

AUGUSTA, Ga. — One Georgia blood center is making sure blood donations aren’t in ‘vein’.

It’s an opportunity the Shepeard Community Blood Center said is no ‘type O’ (pun intended).

While sometimes donating blood can be ‘A negative’ the blood center along with Southern Dermatology is coming together to give donors ‘A positive’ experience and a special treat.

For those who donate blood between Wed. July 5 to Fri. July 7, will receive a free botox treatment.

According to Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WJBF-TV the treatment is valued at $120 and it’s one treatment per donor.

Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel told WJBF-TV that the center is grateful for the partnership.

The blood drives can be found on Shepeard Community Blood Center’s website. The center states that one blood donation can save up to three lives.

Shepeard locations are listed below:

1533 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904

4329 Washington Rd, Evans, GA 30809

460 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809

290 Meridian Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813

122 S Jefferson St, Dublin, GA 31021

353 Fabian Dr, Aiken, SC 29803

