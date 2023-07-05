Blood for botox? Ga. blood center says donating never looked so good

AUGUSTA, Ga. — One Georgia blood center is making sure blood donations aren’t in ‘vein’.
It’s an opportunity the Shepeard Community Blood Center said is no ‘type O’ (pun intended).
While sometimes donating blood can be ‘A negative’ the blood center along with Southern Dermatology is coming together to give donors ‘A positive’ experience and a special treat.
For those who donate blood between Wed. July 5 to Fri. July 7, will receive a free botox treatment.
According to Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WJBF-TV the treatment is valued at $120 and it’s one treatment per donor.
Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel told WJBF-TV that the center is grateful for the partnership.
“In what would normally be a very stressful week, Southern Dermatology is turning frowns upside down – both literally and figuratively,” says Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel. “We are very grateful for this partnership and their generosity.”
The blood drives can be found on Shepeard Community Blood Center’s website. The center states that one blood donation can save up to three lives.
Shepeard locations are listed below:
- 1533 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904
- 4329 Washington Rd, Evans, GA 30809
- 460 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809
- 290 Meridian Dr, Grovetown, GA 30813
- 122 S Jefferson St, Dublin, GA 31021
- 353 Fabian Dr, Aiken, SC 29803
