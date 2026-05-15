Birthplace of iconic Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich celebrates 80th anniversary

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The original Dwarf House is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a special one-day event on Friday.

Guests can experience where Chick-fil-A began with guided tours, live entertainment, exclusive menu items and family friendly activities.

The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at The Dwarf House at 461 N. Central Ave in Hapeville.

Chick-fil-A is joining this 80th-anniversary celebration as part of its year-long “Newstalgia” campaign.

Founded by S. Truett Cathy in 1946, The Dwarf House is known as the birthplace of the original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich. The very first Chick-fil-A restaurant was introduced in 1967.

The Dwarf House was named for its modest footprint, originally offering seating for only 10 stools at the front counter and four booths for guests. It has always operated at the same address.

Despite a 2022 renovation, the restaurant still preserves pieces of its original character. These include the iconic “Little Red Door,” stools from the 1967 front counter, multicolored stained-glass windows and repurposed bricks.

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