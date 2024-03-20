Beware: Film prop money circulating in metro Atlanta

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Jackson County deputies are warning the public about “money” floating around in the community that is actually prop money from film sets.

The bills say “motion picture use only” on them, but they blend well with real money.

Deputies said having a fake bill is not a crime, but using it to pay for something is.

Deputies said they are seeing the fake money in $10, $20 and $100 increments, but they could be in any denomination.

Anyone who gets the prop money as a payment is asked to let law enforcement know.

It’s unclear where the prop money came from.

“I noticed this a few years ago. They look and feel so real!” one Facebook user wrote.

