Beloved metro Atlanta volleyball coach dies day before birthday after cancer battle

NEWNAN, Ga. — The metro Atlanta volleyball community is remembering a beloved school and club coach who died after a battle with cancer.

Coach James McCall died on Dec. 24 after he was admitted to the hospital for complications from his chemotherapy treatments. He would have turned 58 on Christmas Day.

McCall coached varsity volleyball for the Heritage School in Newnan and WGVA Chaos Volleyball club teams.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Head Varsity Volleyball Coach, James McCall, affectionately known as J Mac to his players and friends,” the Heritage School wrote on Instagram. “We extend our deepest condolences to J Mac’s family, friends, and all who were touched by his presence, and we are so appreciative of the wonderful legacy he has left behind.”

The school said McCall chose to privately battle his cancer, but his former and current players had a final chance to say their goodbyes before he died. The school said he left an impact beyond the court.

“His dedication, passion and unwavering commitment to our athletes were evident in every practice and game. The Heritage family has lost not just a coach but a mentor, a friend, and a source of inspiration.”

TRENDING STORIES:

McCall’s obituary said he had an infectious smile, passion for the Miami Hurricanes and idolized Kenny Chesney.

“If you looked for the life of the party, you would find James having the most fun. He loved spending quality time with friends whether it be on the golf course, the beach or on the Reel Shady. But the true love of his life was his wife, Tammy.”

McCall is survived by his wife Tammy and stepson Logan along with their “fur babies.” His family asks for any donations in his memory be made to WGVA Chaos Volleyball here.

“He loved mentoring and watching “his kids” develop into true athletes. He had a special love for his volleyball kids and families,” his obituary stated.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Memorial service announced for fallen Spalding County deputy killed in the line of duty

©2023 Cox Media Group