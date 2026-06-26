Behind the scenes with ATF bomb techs during FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA — A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives bomb technician said he is not aware of any explosive devices discovered during the FIFA World Cup festivities in Atlanta, but dozens of them are there to make sure things stay safe.

Sometimes their job is blowing stuff up they recover from bad guys, but particularly during the World Cup festivities in Atlanta, the ATF specialists’ jobs are to prevent stuff from blowing up.

ATF tools and tactics used for safety LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Bomb tech Brian Queener said it is their duty to keep fans and players safe while they’re here.

Bomb tech Joel Arnwine demonstrated the bomb robot for Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.

ATF explosives specialist James Nash said he hopes he doesn’t have to do one of his main jobs while FIFA festivities are underway, post-blast investigation, but they also do threat assessments.

“We will work with local venues to see if there’s any locations that need to be swept. If they have requests for sweeps, we will do that. In this case, we are working with the motorcades to sweep those with the canines and the bomb techs, as well as venue specifics for the players where they’re going to be,” he said.

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