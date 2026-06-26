Georgian just one number away from winning $327M Powerball jackpot

DALLAS, Ga. — A Georgia resident came so close to winning the Powerball jackpot, but fell just one number short.

Georgia Lottery officials say that in Wednesday’s drawing for a $327 million jackpot, someone in Dallas matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

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For matching all but one of the white balls and getting the Powerball correct, that player walked away with $50,000, which is still a pretty good payday.

No one nationwide won the jackpot, so it’s grown to $348 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

You can catch the Powerball drawing, LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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