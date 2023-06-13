Bear-ware! More black bears spotted throughout north metro Atlanta

BUTTS COUNTY. Ga. — A bear was recently spotted in the north metro Atlanta area and caught on camera by a viewer of Channel 2 Action News.

The sighting occurred last week when the bear was seen rummaging through a dumpster situated on Highway 92 in Woodstock.

Channel 2 Action News reported on several bear sightings in Gwinnett, Fulton, Forsyth, and now Cherokee counties.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said if you see a bear, give them a call.

People also spotted several bears in Butts County Tuesday morning.

A security camera caught a black bear moseying through a parking lot at Sylvan Grove Hospital on McDonough Road.

Someone also reported seeing two more bears a few miles away, along Shiloh Road in Jenkinsburg.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 bear sightings are not common in the area.

