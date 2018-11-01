0 BE WEATHER AWARE: Weather watches vs. weather warnings

ATLANTA - In times of severe weather, a lot of terms get thrown around about the conditions outside. One of the biggest things to know is the difference between a storm watch and a storm warning.

If a WATCH is issued, this means conditions are favorable for the formation of severe weather.

Typically, watches are issued for about four-hour increments and generally issued for a large area.

If a WARNING is issued, that will be for a specific storm and you need to take action immediately.

“Whether it’s a severe thunderstorm warning or a tornado warning, this means you need to make sure you get inside, and in some cases, you may need to get underground,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls.

TORNADOES :

If a tornado warning is issued for you area, you will want to make sure you take cover in an interior room or basement and stay away from windows.

“My advice -- get to a closet, to a bathroom and make sure you protect your head,” Walls said.

Mobile homes and automobiles are not safe places to be. If you know severe weather is coming, plan ahead. Make sure you’re not in your mobile home and make sure you’re not on the road.

