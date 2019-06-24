BE PREPARED: Rain, strong storms possible again today

ATLANTA - Another day with scattered severe storms Sunday, more of the same weather is possible today.
We’re going through the new storm timeline on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said Monday’s threats include strong wind gusts and hail, along with frequent lightning and heavy rain.
He said today will have the most widespread risk of rain and storms this week.
“It’s a day to stay weather aware again,” Monahan said.
