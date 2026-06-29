Baseball players, parents, umpires take precautions amid extreme heat

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Whether baseball players are chasing down fly balls or stepping into the batter’s box, there’s been no timeout from the extreme heat, just nine innings of finding ways to stay cool.

Perfect Game is a facility that’s home to several all-turf baseball fields.

Many growing up played on dirt and grass. These players are competing on artificial turf, and they tell me it doesn’t take long for the surface to heat up and become uncomfortable under the summer sun.

“Really, it’s just staying on the boys before the game, making sure they’re drinking, hydrating and eating right,” coach Brandon Sewell told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

For this Gwinnett County coach, preparation starts long before the first pitch.

And he says when temperatures climb, the most prepared team often has the edge.

“To me, that’s the beauty of the game. The team that’s more prepared for the heat and the conditions is the team that usually has the advantage,” Sewell said.

The players know the routine.

“It’s Georgia. It’s gonna be hot. You take breaks and drink water,” Stephen Seiler said.

And for the umpires, calling balls and strikes is only part of the job.

“You can’t wait to prepare today. You’ve got to prepare yesterday,” Jackie Halstead said.

He even keeps a cooler filled with water, electrolytes, fruit and a cold towel.

Halstead says if a player looks like they need a break, he won’t hesitate to pause the game: “Definitely stop the game and have them come get some water.”

In the stands, parents are taking precautions, too.

“I cannot live through a baseball game during this time in the summer without a fan,” Melina Sandoval said.

She says after seeing a spectator pass out earlier this week, she’s reminding her son to keep drinking water so he can stay in the game.

“It’s really hot out there,” he said.

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